Hornets stars react to the trade deadline additions of Jusuf Nurkic, Dalton Knecht
During the week of the NBA Trade Deadline, the Charlotte Hornets made two big moves, shipping Mark Williams, Cody Martin, and Vasa Micic out, while bringing in Dalton Knecht, Jusuf Nurkic, and signing Elfrid Payton to a 10-day contract.
For those wondering about Cam Reddish, head coach Charles Lee mentioned that he is not with the team at the moment and is "going through some personal issues."
The Hornets as a squad seem excited to bring in the new guys, as LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges both commented on the team's new additions.
"Really important. I met them, seemed like great guys, so just happy to play alongside with them and keep on trying to get wins." Ball said postgame about the additions of Jusuf Nurkic and Dalton Knecht.
"I'm excited. Nurk came in, DK came in, Elfrid Payton came in. Those guys, they know how to play the game of basketball. Nurk has been around, he's been in the playoffs, DK came from the Lakers, so he's used to the bright lights as a rookie, and Elfrid Payton a veteran point guard. It's all great additions for us, and I think it's gonna help in a great way." Bridges added.
The new additions could suit up for Sunday's game against Detroit.
