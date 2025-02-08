Moussa Diabaté or Jusuf Nurkić? Who will be the Hornets' new starting center?
After the Charlotte Hornets dealt center Mark Williams to the Lakers at the trade deadline, the team was left with only two centers, Moussa Diabate and Taj Gibson, on the roster.
Less than 24 hours later the team made a move to counter its loss of Williams, bringing in Jusuf Nurkic from the Phoenix Suns.
Although Nurkic did not play Friday night, head coach Charles Lee spoke about him pregame, stating, "I'm super excited about Nurk joining the team."
So, by all accounts, Jusuf Nurkic should be the new starting center of the Hornets, right? Well, not necessarily.
Enter: Moussa Diabate.
Without Mark Williams this season, Diabate has averaged 9.0 rebounds, 4.6 points and 1.0 assists in 25 games. As a starter, Moussa has averaged 12.2 rebounds, 3.8 points and 2.6 assists in five games. He is also grabbing 6.8 offensive rebounds per game as a starter.
Moussa's energy has been nothing short of exciting, as the 6'9" French center has been producing a thrilling highlight every night in Buzz City.
In the Hornets 117-116 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Diabate scored nine points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and had 6 assists while holding superstar Victor Wembanyama to 16 points on 7-20 shooting.
After the game, I asked Lee about his confidence in Moussa's ability going forward:
"A lot of confidence in Moussa. I think he's just kinda scratching the surface too, which is kinda cool. This is the first time he has had the opportunity to play this much of a role, and he is making the most of his opportunity. Comes in every day with the right attitude, right mindset. We know what he gives us defensively, and I think that the guys just continue to talk to him, he continues to grow, the coaching staff is trying to help him in areas to help the game offensively, outside of rebounding."
When I asked Lee about how he thinks Nurkic will impact Diabate, he spoke highly of the Bosnian center.
"Just another guy that understands the game. I think he is gonna be really good in terms of understanding player tendencies on defense, also just bringing an edge and physicality that I think we need, and he'll continue to help us on the defensive glass, be really tight in that area."
The first year head coach smiled when he spoke about Nurkic's offensive game.
"Offensively, I think he has added a little bit of shooting to his game over the last couple of years, so that'll be a nice added bonus to our offense. He does such a great job, too, with his screens in general. I think he's gonna get (LaMelo) open, he's gonna get Nick (Smith Jr.), Miles (Bridges), and just down the line for our guards, and I look forward to him joining the group."
Though the veteran experience should give the starting role to Nurkic, the 11-year veteran is averaging under 10 points for the first time since the 2016-17 season, and his 45.4 FG% is the lowest it's been since the 2015-16 season.
Nurkic also received a DNP-CD over the previous few weeks, with his last played game ironically being played against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center.
For now, one could assume that Moussa Diabate will continue to hold on to the starting role.
