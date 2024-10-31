Huge boost incoming? Brandon Miller could return versus the Boston Celtics on Friday
Things are starting to roll in a positive direction for the Charlotte Hornets as they picked up a win on Wednesday night and now get even better news (potentially) as the team announced Brandon Miller is "questionable" for Friday's contest versus the Boston Celtics.
Miller has missed the last three games with a glute sprain that he suffered in the Hornets' season opener versus Houston. The Hornets went 1-2 in the games that Miller was unavailable, but with him back in the lineup, it should only add to the shooting and scoring of this team that poured in 20 threes and 138 points on Wednesday night.
Miller played in just 11 minutes before the injury occurred. There are a lot of expectations for the second-year guard and his looming return couldn't come at a better time with tough contests forthcoming against Boston on back-to-back nights and versus Minnesota next week.
Now, although he is listed as "questionable," there still is a chance that he could not suit up, but if he goes through warmups and everything goes positive, then Miller will make his second start of the year for the Hornets.
Miller finished the preseason strong with three straight 20+ point performances before the opener, so look for the 21-year-old to get into a rhythm in due time. Last season in his rookie campaign, he averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.3% from downtown.
With a potential return of Brandon Miller to the lineup, it leaves only Mark Williams, who remains on the Hornets injury report as "out" as he recovers from the foot injury that he suffered prior to training camp near the end of September.
