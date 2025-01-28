Identifying and addressing the Charlotte Hornets' biggest weakness
The Charlotte Hornets' challenging season has taken another significant hit with Brandon Miller set miss the remainder of the season. This latest setback exposes what HoopsHype identifies as the team's most glaring weakness: their increasingly depleted wing position.
The loss of Miller, who had been a bright spot in an otherwise difficult season, leaves a substantial void in the Hornets' rotation. The team's wing depth, already a concern before this development, now appears critically thin.
The situation is further complicated by Josh Green's underwhelming performance, particularly on the defensive end, where his impact has fallen short of expectations. Injuries continue to plague the team, with Tre Mann joining the list of sidelined players. Rookie Tidjane Salaun's development needs more time before he can contribute meaningfully at the NBA level.
Nick Smith Jr., despite showing occasional flashes of potential, continues to face the challenges typical of an undersized second-year guard trying to carve out a role in the league. His inconsistent impact highlights the team's desperate need for reliable wing production.
As the Hornets navigate this, fans can expect Josh Okogie to play significantly more minutes.
Since joining the team in a trade from the Phoenix Suns, Okogie has made a decent impact, averaging 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and a remarkable 3.0 steals per game, while shooting 45.3% from the field.
While this development might provide some entertaining moments, it underscores the team's critical need to address its wing depth through future draft picks or free agency moves.
This situation is a stark reminder of how quickly depth can evaporate in the NBA, particularly when injuries strike key young talents like Miller. Strengthening the wing position for the Hornets' front office will likely become a top priority as they look toward the offseason and their ongoing rebuilding efforts.
