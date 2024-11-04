Score predictions for Hornets vs. Timberwolves
Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be back in action as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Target Center has been a friendly venue for the Hornets over the years, and although they'll be shorthanded once again tonight, they may find a way to win again.
Here's how our staff sees this one playing out.
Matt Alquiza: Timberwolves 118, Hornets 113.
Charlotte will have no answer for Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid. With Mark Williams still sidelined and Nick Richards looking likely to join him again on Monday night, the Hornets will need a massive effort on the interior from Grant Williams, Moussa Diabate, and company. Anthony Edwards will take this round of the battle of the top 2020 NBA Draft between himself and LaMelo Ball.
Prediction record: 1-1.
Ali Jawad: Timberwolves 121, Hornets 111.
Injuries will once again hurt the Hornets in this one, forcing Charlotte to rely on its depth primarily in the frontcourt. The key matchup, however, will be LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. Two All-Stars who shared the stage in the 2020 NBA Draft. Any hope of a win for the Hornets starts with another strong performance by Ball and an all-out effort by Grant Williams, Moussa Diabate, and rookie Tidjane Salaün.
Prediction record: 3-1.
Albert Böttcher: Timberwolves 122, Hornets 109.
Charles Lee can't afford to miss both of his starting-level centers. The scoring shouldn't be a huge issue, but this could turn ugly quickly on the defensive end. Luckily, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle sometimes tend to settle for more difficult jumpers. If the Hornets can somehow deter them from the rim and they struggle shooting, it would make a win less unlikely.
Prediction record: 4-2.
Philip Trapp: Timberwolves 118, Hornets 109.
The Charlotte Hornets head into Minneapolis on Monday to face the Timberwolves, hoping to rebound from back-to-back losses against Boston. While LaMelo Ball continues to shine, averaging 30 points per game, the Hornets' struggles with injuries and defensive consistency loom large. Without Mark Williams and with Brandon Miller still working his way back, the Hornets may have a tough time matching the Timberwolves' physicality and depth. Tre Mann has been a bright spot off the bench, but it likely won’t be enough to overcome Minnesota on the road.
Prediction record: 0-0.
Austin Leake: Timberwolves 124, Hornets 112.
This is a game I believe the Hornets would win when healthy, but with both of their rotational centers out in Mark Williams and Nick Richards, it could be a long night. The Hornets are just outmatched by the Timberwolves' size, and no matter how hard the Hornets play, it’s going to be a problem. Small ball and the ability to shoot three-pointers may keep the Hornets in the game, but it should be a tough contest.
Prediction record: 4-1.
