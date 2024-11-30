Injury-riddled Hornets host Trae Young and the Hawks
INJURY REPORT
Hornets: OUT - DaQuan Jeffries (Hand); QUESTIONABLE - LaMelo Ball (Calf), Nick Richards (Ribs), Miles Bridges (Knee), Mark Williams (Foot), Tre Mann (Back)
Hawks: OUT - Cody Zeller (Personal)
Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets are home again on Saturday for the fourth of a five -ame homestand on Saturday, this time hosting the division rival Atlanta Hawks.
Charlotte is looking to snap a four-game losing streak heading into the matchup. The team has seen the early promise of the season pause with all of the injuries to key rotation players so far this season like Tre Mann, Miles Bridges, and the scorching-hot LaMelo Ball.
The Hawks are a team that has been a bit of a roller coaster so far this season, beating some of the league’s best teams, and losing to some of the league’s worst.
The last five games have exemplified the up-and-down nature of the team perfectly. After losing three straight games by double digits, the Hawks took down the 17-1 Cleveland Cavaliers in their last two games by a double-digit margin each time.
Both teams will be playing on a second night of a back-to-back after having NBA Cup matchups last night, so finding a second wind will be an important factor on the path to victory.
Key Matchup - Controlling the Pace
The Hawks play at the second-fastest pace in the NBA, with 104.75 possessions per game. They deflect the second-most passes per game on defense, score the third-most points per game in the paint, third-most assists per game, and are top-five in the NBA in points per game scored by bench players.
In short, this Hawks team plays fast, disruptive, and unselfish basketball. Aiming to test the endurance and mental fortitude of their opponents, it’s easy to see why Atlanta has given some of the league’s best squads trouble.
Charlotte plays with the 25th-fastest pace in the NBA on average with 97.77 possessions per game, quite a drastic difference from their opponent. If the Hornets are going to find success- particularly while short-handed- they will need to have a dedicated plan for tackling the pace of this game.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
PG
Vasilije Micic
Trae Young
SG
Brandon Miller
Dyson Daniels
SF
Josh Green
Zaccharie Risacher
PF
Tidjane Salaun
Jalen Johnson
C
Moussa Diabate
Clint Capela
