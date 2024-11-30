Hornets rookie KJ Simpson says team is tired of the 'coming-up-short mentality'
Friday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets almost pulled off a stunner against the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup.
Charlotte was without the services of LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Miles Bridges, Nick Richards, and Mark Williams, yet gave the Knicks everything they could handle. As a matter of fact, the Hornets had a small lead for much of the game, partially due to their stinginess on the defensive end of the floor.
Hornets head coach Charles Lee had to bank on some of his young bucks to step up, and they certainly did. First-round pick Tidjane Salaün finished with 14 points and eight rebounds while fellow rookie KJ Simpson went for 11 points, two assists, and two steals.
As encouraging and impressive as it was that the Hornets kept it close against one of the best teams in the East, KJ Simpson isn't content with the result.
“It sucks to lose. I hate losing. I’m a sore loser. I’m pretty sure the whole team is. No one likes to lose. It’s also frustrating because we’re down some guys; that’s just basketball. Obviously, we’re frustrated because we could have had this win for sure, and just like the other game we could have had that. We’re just tired of this coming-up-short mentality. We’re right there. It’s not nothing to go crazy about. We’re right there. We just got to go in tomorrow with the same mentality.”
The Hornets will be back at it tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, looking to put an end to a four-game losing skid.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
LaMelo Ball has entered NBA.com's MVP Ladder with red-hot start to the season
The kids are alright: K.J. Simpson and Tidjane Salaün spark Hornets offense in near upset of Brunson, Knicks
Shorthanded Hornets Fall to Knicks Despite Heroic Effort
Josh Green gives Hornets halftime lead with sequence that needs to be seen to be believed