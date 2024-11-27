Jeff Peterson on having LaMelo Ball, and Brandon Miller as building blocks
The Charlotte Hornets are not having the start to the season they imagined at 6-11. Despite the rough start, which may have something to do with the rash of injuries they've suffered, there are two shining lights: Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball. Miller has improved on his impressive rookie season and Ball is playing as well as anyone in the NBA right now. GM Jeff Peterson appreciates that he has. these two stars to work with.
Hornets GM Jeff Peterson spoke on LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller
LaMelo Ball is in the second year of a max extension. Brandon Miller is in the second year of his rookie contract. The two players will likely be in Charlotte for a while. GM Jeff Peterson said the team is (7:09) "tremendously grateful for that. Those guys were here before Charles [Lee] and I got here, but it's a great foundation, great starting point."
Peterson went on, "The thing that stands out to me about LaMelo and Brandon specifically is they're very coachable. They've had multiple coaches in their career, but just to see them embrace Charles' teaching points... has been very exciting." He acknowledged that young players (Ball is 23 and Miller is 22) can be talented but stubborn. That isn't the case with the two cornerstones of the Hornets.
Miller and Ball currently lead the Hornets in a plethora of categories. They're first and second in points, first and second in assists, first and second in steals, and among the leaders in quite a few other metrics. That gives Peterson two check marks when he looks at how best to fill out a roster as he tries rebuilding Charlotte over the next few seasons.
