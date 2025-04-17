All Hornets

Jusuf Nurkic reveals why getting traded to Charlotte was the highlight of his season

The Hornets' big man speaks on his brief time with the organization this season.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) during pregame warm ups against the Sacramento Kings at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) during pregame warm ups against the Sacramento Kings at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
When Jusuf Nurkic was acquired by the Charlotte Hornets around the trade deadline, the expectation was for him to slowly work his way into the starting lineup. That plan got scrapped pretty quickly when the Mark Williams-to-Los Angeles trade was rescinded.

Once Williams returned, it created a logjam at center with him, Nurkic, and Moussa. Diabate. Things could have gotten messy, but everyone involved handled the situation with class and understood that it was a situation no one asked to be a part of.

After growing frustrated with his role in Phoenix, Nurkic was just happy to be in a place where he could be used on a nightly basis and not be a healthy scratch. "I love my time in Charlotte right now. It's been nothing but refreshing, and their commitment to me was probably the best part about this season for me."

Back in January, Nurkic told the Arizona Republic that he and then Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer "don't have a relationship." The lack of trust between the two played a part in Phoenix being willing to ship the big man and a first-round pick to Charlotte in exchange for Vasilije Micic, Cody Martin, and a second-round selection.

It may have been a small sample size (26 games), but Nurkic seemed to have established the roots of a relationship with Hornets head coach Charles Lee.

“I really respect him," Nurkic stated in his exit interview earlier this week. "In this short of time, I feel like he gained a lot of respect for me, and I have for him. I was really open-minded, listening, and trying to execute what he wanted to do."

Nurkic is under contract through the 2025-26 season, but could be used as a trade chip this summer.

