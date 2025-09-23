LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller both sadly tumble in ESPN's 2025 player rank
The Charlotte Hornets appear to have two cornerstone building blocks in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. In the wider NBA, neither is a true superstar like Luka Doncic or Anthony Edwards, but they're two really intriguing players to build a team around.
Unfortunately, both seemingly took a step back in 2024-25. Based on the ESPN top 100 NBA ranking list, they both got worse and took a small step back in their overall place among other basketball players.
LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller get dropped in ESPN ranking
Last year, Brandon Miller was ranked 68th in the NBA. In his second season, which was derailed by an injury, he dropped to 76. LaMelo Ball went from 50 to 63 in 2024-25.
About Miller, Baxter Holmes said, "Miller's promising sophomore season lasted just 27 games before he was sidelined with a torn ligament in his right wrist. Before that, he averaged 21 points and looked like a dynamic playmaker alongside LaMelo Ball."
But with that said, he's been out since January and will see a roster made up of a ton of new pieces: Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Colin Sexton, and Mason Plumlee. "While it remains to be seen how he'll fit into the mix, the glimpses he showed before his injury were especially promising, and alongside Ball, Miller should continue to ascend," Holmes said.
As for Ball, Holmes noted, "Last season, Ball averaged a career-high 25.2 points but was denied an All-Star nod given his team's dreadful performance, with the Hornets ultimately winning only 19 games."
Still, Holmes likes Ball's place in a young core that now also has Knueppel to help out. "A key question is Ball's availability," the insider added. He played only 22 games in 2023-24 and 47 last season -- all because of injuries."
When healthy, which is the biggest caveat for Ball, Holmes believes the guard is one of the "more dynamic point guards in the game," thanks to the dynamic combination of scoring, passing, and rebounding from the guard spot. "As he goes, so go the Hornets," Holmes concluded.
With Knueppel and others in the mix providing better spacing and taking some defensive attention, it's very plausible that both players have better years, thus jumping up higher on this list next season. The list also noted that Knueppel is highly likely to land on it next season, but since he's a rookie not named Cooper Flagg, he was left off.
"Knueppel, who was named MVP of the NBA summer league championship game after leading to the Hornets to the title, might be as ready to contribute as any rookie outside of his Duke teammate Flagg and has more immediate opportunity than Harper and No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe. So I'm going to bet on him to join the list next year," Kevin Pelton said.
