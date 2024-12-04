LaMelo Ball hailed as All-Star Game snub in early prediction by NBA writer
LaMelo Ball was off to a blisteringly hot start in 2024 before suffering a calf strain that will cost him at least two weeks. The fourth-year point guard was averaging a career high 31.1 points per game, second most in the NBA. Night after night, he was putting up incredible stat lines before going down. However, one NBA writer believes he might not be an All-Star this year.
ESPN analyst predicts LaMelo Ball won't make All-Star Game
Even with a new format, LaMelo Ball may be on the outside looking in this February. Senior ESPN writer Kevin Pelton said, "Could Ball really miss out on the All-Star Game while averaging 31.1 points per game, good for second in the NBA? There's precedent. Bradley Beal was not selected in 2020, when he was fifth in the league at 29.1 PPG through the All-Star break before finishing second while playing for a lottery-bound Washington Wizards team." Pelton believes Ball will be heavily impacted if coaches choose players, as coaches won't be as impressed with empty scoring on a dead-end team.
Ball is currently second in the NBA in points, 73rd in rebounds despite being a guard, and 12th in assists. He's also shooting 43% from the floor and 35.6% from three. Despite the gaudy numbers, the Hornets are 6-15. With Ball on the floor, they were 6-12 despite all of his offensive efforts.
Ball's defense and fouling have been an issue this year, and unfortunately, his health has been as well. However, for all the defensive problems, Ball was having a special season on the offensive end of the court. With, at the time, the third-highest usage in NBA history, he was thriving. Time will tell if he can return healthy, continue scoring like this, and get the Hornets more wins. If not, he might improbably be an All-Star snub.
