LaMelo Ball and Trae Young face off after shining in openers
Hornets:
OUT: DaQuan Jefferies (R Hand Fracture), Mark Williams (L Foot), Brandon Miller (L Glute Strain) QUESTIONABLE: Josh Green (L Achilles Soreness), Tidjane Salaün (L Finger Sprain)
Hawks:
OUT: Seth Lundy (L Ankle Sprain), Kobe Bufkin (R Shoulder), Cody Zeller (not with team), Bogdan Bogdanovic (R Hamstring Tendinopathy), Dominick Barlow (low back contusion)
Both the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks won their first game of the season, in part due to great performances by their star guards. LaMelo Ball contributed 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists to the Hornets' 110-105 victory over Houston. Meanwhile, Trae Young put up 30 points, 5 rebounds and 12 assists in a 120-116 win against Brooklyn.
Just like Charlotte, Atlanta has also been battling some injury problems, which worsened ahead of Friday. The Hornets will probably miss three starter-caliber players in Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and Josh Green. It can be assumed that either Seth Curry or Tre Mann will take Miller's spot in the first five. The Hawks are going to be without promising point guard Kobe Bufkin and sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic, among others.
Coincidentally, this will be the second year in a row that Charlotte and Atlanta meet on the 25th of October. The two ball clubs met for the 2023/-24 season opener in Spectrum Center exactly 365 days ago. Back then, the Hornets squeaked out a 116-110 win, behind the now departed duo of PJ Washington (25pts) and Terry Rozier III (24pts).
Key Match-up: LaMelo Ball vs Dyson Daniels
One of the league's more underrated defenders while in New Orleans, Dyson Daniels found his way to Atlanta in the DeJounte Murray trade. Out of all players who suited up for at least 60 games last season, he averaged the third most deflections per 36 minutes, trailing only Alex Caruso and Matisse Thybulle. It seems that the Hawks know what they have in Daniels, as he got the starting nod in the season opener and was tasked with guarding scoring machine Cam Thomas. As Brandon Miller is out, it's safe to say the Australian will be hounding LaMelo Ball for most of tonight's game.
Predicted Starting Fives
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Trae Young
Shooting Guard
Seth Curry
Dyson Daniels
Small Forward
Cody Martin
DeAndre Hunter
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Jalen Johnson
Center
Nick Richards
Clint Capela
Charlotte's next game is at home against the Heat on October 26th at 7pm EST.
