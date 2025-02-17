LiAngelo Ball performs at 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend
LiAngelo Ball was on the court during All-Star weekend.
Former Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball performed his hit single "Tweaker" at Chase Center during All-Star Saturday Night. He was introduced by his older brother Lonzo of the Chicago Bulls, and both are older brothers to Hornets star LaMelo Ball.
"Tweaker" has been a massive hit after the song was released on January 3rd, debuting at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.
Ball's basketball career had not gone how he had wanted. After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, LiAngelo was signed a few years later to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons. He was waived a few weeks after that.
He later signed with the Hornets, but was never able to secure an NBA contract.
LiAngelo played two seasons with the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 4.4 points a night on 38.6% from the floor and 33.7% from three. The middle Ball child hasn't found success in the league like his brothers, yet is now starting to make a name for himself in the music industry.
Last month, Ball signed with Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group, for a deal worth up to $13 million and full ownership of his music and his own record label.
It's safe to say that Lavar Ball is proud of his sons.
