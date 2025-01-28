Mark Williams expresses disappointment, takes accountability in loss vs. Lakers
Mark Williams and the Charlotte Hornets fell short of a dramatic comeback last night. Trailing by 20 at the end of the first quarter, the Hornets made a game of it only to fall by five when the final whistle blew. This was despite losing LaMelo Ball in the second quarter, too.
Williams believes the physicality was missing early on, particularly on his own part. In the first quarter, Anthony Davis had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Williams never came close to reaching those totals in the entire game. Davis played like an All-NBA center, and it made a big difference in the outcome.
Mark Williams reflects on poor outing in tight loss
Mark Williams had his hands full with Anthony Davis, and he felt that he didn't do a good job of setting the tone defensively. He believes the entire Hornets team wasn't as tight defensively coming out of the gate, but that that comes down to his performance. "We didn't have the physicality we should have had to start the game. That starts with me," he reflected after the game. "I've got to do a better job coming out of the game with a little more aggression, not letting them get into a flow, particularly (Anthony Davis)."
Williams had enjoyed a truly brilliant stretch of play, but both offensively and defensively, Davis represented a major challenge. He had been averaging 23 points per game in his last six until he scored 11 on 13 shots. Now, all eyes for the Hornets turn to Ball, who has yet again suffered another ankle injury. If he can't come back soon, Williams will have to carry even more of the load with Ball and Brandon Miller out of the lineup.
