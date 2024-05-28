Miles Bridges Featured on ESPN's Top 20 Free Agent List
Not many around the league, myself included, expected Miles Bridges to play as well as he did after being removed from the team for a full season. He posted similar numbers (21 ppg, 7.3 reb, 3.3 ast) to the last time he was on the court, however, he didn't offer quite the same bounce or aggressiveness in the paint as he did in 2021-22. He settled for more jumpers and some of that can be attributed to the personnel issues the Charlotte Hornets had all season long.
Nonetheless, Bridges is still considered to be one of the top free agents in the NBA. According to Kevin Pelton of ESPN he's the 16th-best available free agent, ranking ahead of Buddy Hield, Tyus Jones, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Markelle Fultz.
"Based strictly on basketball, Bridges would be one of this summer's most coveted free agents. He is a versatile forward who is unrestricted at age 26 and has averaged 20-plus PPG during each of his past two seasons. Bridges sat out the entire 2022-23 campaign, however, after pleading no contest to felony domestic violence charges in November 2022. Suspended by the NBA for the first 10 games of this past season on top of the time missed, Bridges played for his $7.9 million qualifying offer as a restricted free agent, making him unrestricted this year."
