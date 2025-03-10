Hornets injury report: Status for LaMelo Ball & Mark Williams revealed vs. Miami Heat
As the Charlotte Hornets prepare to take on the Miami Heat, they receive a significant boost with the return of two key starters. LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams are not listed on the injury report, signaling their full availability for the matchup.
Williams has continued to showcase his development over the last ten games, averaging 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per contest. Meanwhile, Ball, dealing with an ankle injury, has averaged 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists over the last ten games.
Tre Mann (disc), Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie (hamstring), and Grant Williams all continue to be sidelined. Jusuf Nurkic, dealing with neck soreness, is listed as probable.
On the other side, the Miami Heat have their own injury concerns. Alec Burks, Haywood Highsmith, and Duncan Robinson are all questionable for the game, while Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins are probable.
With Ball and Williams back in action, the Hornets aim to capitalize on their returning firepower and build momentum against a tough Miami squad.
