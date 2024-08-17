NBA Analyst Predicts Bleak Win-Loss Record for the Charlotte Hornets
Earlier this week, the NBA released the full schedule for the 2024-25 season and the Charlotte Hornets' will have a significantly more challenging start to the season than they did a year ago. They'll open the year on the road at Houston and then head to Atlanta before returning to the Queen City for the home opener against the Miami Heat.
After two straight sub-30 win season, expectations for this year's Hornets are not very high, at least around the league that is. Those who follow this team closely realize that the team's overall health has been the number one issue for the two disastrous seasons and with a revamped training staff, there is optimism that those with an extensive injury history are in better hands.
Is this team good enough to make the play-in tournament though? Personally, I think they're right on the edge. If they're able to stay healthy and Brandon Miller and Mark Williams take the next step in their individual development, winning 35+ games is attainable.
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report says 28-54.
"It's hard to get a good read on the Charlotte Hornets when their lead playmaker and franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball has struggled with unavailability to the degree he has. Over the last two seasons, he's appeared in just 58 games.
"Perhaps just as concerning is the fact that over the course of his career, Ball's impact on winning has been relatively minimal. His basic per-game averages of 20.0 points, 7.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 threes are impressive, but Charlotte's net rating is only 0.2 points better when he plays.
"The blueprint makes sense with him. His playmaking, Mark Williams' rim protection and rim running and Brandon Miller's sort of gap-filling game should all mesh. But it'll likely take decent leaps from all three to push into the play-in mix."
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
NBA 2K25 Ratings for Each Member of the Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets Draft Picks Throw Out First Pitch at Knights Game
What does a successful season look like for the Charlotte Hornets?
Will the Hornets be buyers or sellers at next season's trade deadline?