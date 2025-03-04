NBA insider believes league execs are 'monitoring' LaMelo Ball
According to the latest report from Mike Scotto of HoopsHype, the Charlotte Hornets could be very active this summer. The report says that quite a few league executives have said they're going to keep a close eye on LaMelo Ball.
Scotto said, "LaMelo Ball is one of the stars several executives who spoke with HoopsHype will be monitoring on the trade market this summer." This news shouldn't exactly be a surprise. Around the league, Ball is pretty well-respected. He's viewed as a good offensive player who can both score and facilitate for others, two things most teams could use more of.
Ball has meandered on a struggling Hornets team for a while now. They have not been able to get higher than the 10th seed and the play-in game during Ball's tenure with the team. He's also struggled with injuries throughout his NBA career.
The Hornets' attempted trade of Mark Williams for a 2031 first-round pick and Dalton Knecht, a rookie, proves that the team is looking far into the future. Does that future hold Ball? NBA analysts believe it's a question Charlotte must answer now.
Ball is a volume shooter who is often criticized for low shooting percentages. It's also true that he's exceeded 40 games just twice in his career, though he's on pace to pass that but cannot play more than 60 at the absolute most.
The Hornets are also under new leadership. New owners took over, and Jeff Peterson is now the GM. Charles Lee is the head coach, and none of them had anything to do with Ball's selection or his lucrative extension. That was all the old regime, and the new front office might not want to be beholden to all their predecessors' decisions.
That is all pretty well-known throughout the league. The Hornets aren't shopping Ball and they may not even want to trade him, but it's not an impossibility. Therefore it's not at all surprising that Ball was specifically named as a player other teams are closely monitoring this summer.
