Steph Curry admits he's rooting for the Charlotte Hornets to 'turn it around'
Steph Curry made his infrequent trip to Charlotte to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. It was a rare trip back home for the Golden State Warriors star whose father works for the Hornets and who grew up watching his father play for the Hornets.
After the win, which sent Charlotte spiraling to its seventh straight loss and its 16th loss in the last 18 games, Curry revealed that he has a soft spot for his former hometown team despite being a longtime Warriors star who lives entirely across the country.
"Deep down, I'm always rooting for the Hornets, the Panthers, to see Charlotte get excited, have something to look forward to and rally around," Curry revealed after the game. The point guard had 21 points, 10 assists, and three rebounds in 30 minutes of action in the blowout win.
The former MVP added, "I think going into the year, they had high hopes. Injuries have been tough They have some guys, some talent, I think a perspective of how they want to build. Obviously new ownership, so I'm hoping that they can turn it around for sure. The city deserves it, for sure."
Curry grew up in Charlotte and went to school right down the road in Davidson, which is where he made a name for himself in basketball. He burst onto the scene during March Madness and parlayed that into being a top-10 selection. Eventually, he'd go on to become one of the most successful players in NBA history, but even through all that, he still appreciates the team he grew up watching.
