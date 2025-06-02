NBA insider sees potential for the Hornets to make "bold" moves
It's Jeff Peterson's second full offseason with the Charlotte Hornets. After a disappointing sub-20 win season, they own the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft. The Hornets are set to select another key cornerstone to add to their squad with the fourth pick, with the likes of Rutgers' Ace Bailey, Baylor's VJ Edgecombe, Texas' Tre Johnson, and Duke's Kon Knueppel being available.
Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports sees a chance that the team goes in a different direction, though.
"The Hornets, quietly, to me, if they wanted to trade the #4 pick for your first star and then trade some young guys and a bunch of future picks for your second star, pairing them with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, something could happen in Charlotte if they wanted it to happen."
"If they wanted it to happen" sticks out the most from O'Connor's statement.
The Hornets' front office in recent years has not exactly pulled off any "bold moves", but then Peterson came in. The Hornets' new front office leader came in and, in under a year, made a statement in dealing Mark Williams to the Lakers. Though the deal was rescinded in the end, it showed a clear sign that nobody on the roster is safe.
"The Hornets are interesting. They have 10 future first-round picks. They have 11 future second-round picks. They have a ton of youth on their team—good youth. They have tradable salaries. LaMelo Ball is a former All-Star. I know he's always hurt, but he is an All-Star caliber player. He is nearing the prime of his career. They have new owners. They have a new front office. There is incentive."
There is a clear incentive from the front office and owners. The Hornets have not been in the playoffs since Kobe Bryant was still in the NBA, and the franchise is hungry. Charles Lee is a winner and is the perfect man to bring the Hornets back to meaningful basketball.
There were two notable mentions in O'Connor's statements:
If they wanted to trade the #4 pick for your first star," was the first.
The fourth pick has value, but looking around the league, it's difficult to determine who the Hornets could actually deal the fourth pick for. The obvious answer is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who seems as a likely option to be dealt after a decade in Milwaukee. The Hornets could team LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Giannis Antetokounmpo together, a big three who could easily be an Eastern Conference contender.
That's unlikely.
"And then trade some young guys and a bunch of future picks for your second star," was the second statement that O'Connor made, which was an idea that had not gone through my head yet.
What if the Hornets deal pick four for a star, and then package Mark Williams or Miles Bridges with some of the bench guys for another star?
It's a long shot, and would certainly make for a thrilling offseason, but could the Hornets do it? With the new CBA, it's extremely difficult. Getting that first star is relatively easy, combining the contracts of Miles Bridges, Josh Green, and the fourth pick could get a star player. After that it becomes difficult.
When it comes to acquiring that "second" star, the Hornets only have a few options. They could deal Mark Williams or Tidjane Salaun, but the two only make a combined $14 million. It creates a difficult pathway to acquiring that second star, no matter how many first round picks the franchise offers for that star.
Let's say for the first deal they send out Jusuf Nurkic, Miles Bridges, and the fourth pick for Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray. The Hornets then have incentive to acquire another wing, but using Mark Williams, Josh Green, Nick Smith and Tidjane Salaun as their pieces.
Sabonis would start at center, with LaMelo Ball at the one, Brandon Miller at the 2/3, and likely Keegan Murray at the four. So, the Hornets would look for a player to play the three.
Could a Jonathan Kuminga and Mark Williams swap be on the table? Or would the Hornets look towards Cam Johnson or Herb Jones? It's nearly impossible to predict with the new CBA.
With all that being said, the 2025 offseason could be one of the most exciting in recent memory, and not just for the Hornets.
