NBA Mock Trade: Nuggets land veteran point guard in swap with Hornets
At this point, the Charlotte Hornets should probably trade off the majority of their rotational players. Whoever they can afford to live without depth-wise should be traded. They need assets, and a weaker roster helps them potentially win the lottery and get Cooper Flagg. To that end, Vasilije Micic is a prime trade candidate.
Vasilije Micic lands with the Nuggets in this mock trade
The Denver Nuggets have a decent backcourt with Russell Westbrook backing up Jamal Murray, but Murray has been hurt. So have other guards like Julian Strawther. The Nuggets also don't need as much help in the frontcourt, though it certainly wouldn't hurt to add someone like Nick Richards if they could pull it off in this deal.
In this trade, though, the Hornets package Vasilije Micic and Taj Gibson for a 2031 first-round pick, DeAndre Jordan, Vlatko Cancar, and Dario Saric. None of those players is key in Denver's rotation, and aside from Saric, they're all on expiring contracts. He has a player option for next season, but he'd probably not exercise it to stay in Charlotte.
Denver moves off of three less-than-useful players for a strong backup guard. Micic's 109.5 defensive rating and 28.1% assist percentage would both be among the best Denver has. They don't have a guard with a defensive rating lower than 111.6. Only three players regardless of position (Nikola Jokic, Westbrook, and Jalen Pickett) have a higher assist percentage than Micic.
For the Hornets, they get a couple of buyout candidates and a 2031 first-round pick. That is way in the future, but Denver has some protections on earlier picks and they currently only own one second-round pick through 2031, so while this is a pick that won't matter for more than half a decade, it's still a nice return for a backup guard.
