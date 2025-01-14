Hornets to air select games on local TV in Charlotte market
The NBA is notoriously pretty difficult to watch. Local stations, even right within the team's media market, rarely ever have games. They're available on cable channels or with packages like NBA League Pass. For the Charlotte Hornets, their games are mostly only available on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
At least for a few games coming soon, the Hornets are doing their part to alleviate the TV issues. They've announced a partnership with some local broadcasts that will air live games on select nights in the Charlotte area.
Hornets announce slate of games to be seen on local TV
If you live in the Charlotte area, the Hornets have good news for you. There will be five games in the next month and a half that you can watch on local channels. Here's the proposed schedule and what channel you can catch them on:
- January 27 Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 7 p.m. on Channel 9.
- January 31 Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 7 p.m. on TV64
- February 5 Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 7 p.m. on TV 64
- February 27 Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks - 8:30 p.m. TV 64
- March 3 Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors - 7 p.m. on Channel 9
This is the first time the Hornets have been broadcast this way since the 2007-2008 season. Around 1.3 million homes in the Charlotte area will be able to watch live in the next few weeks. TV 64 and Channel 9 are both broadcasts of the local branch of WSOCTV.
The selected games are of note, too. The Hornets only have five games, but they're picking some iconic opponents to show. These teams may all be hard challenges, but fans watching perhaps for the first time will get to see the likes of LeBron James, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Steph Curry.
