NBA pundit believes one team should have LaMelo Ball on its radar
If the Charlotte Hornets decided to trade LaMelo Ball this offseason, there is one team that one NBA insider thinks he'd be a perfect addition for. Ball has said he doesn't want to leave Charlotte, and the Hornets have said that he's not available for trade. But there is certainly still a chance, especially if Luka Doncic was traded.
If the Hornets do change their minds and trade him, whether because they're blown away by an offer or they decide Brandon Miller is the face of the franchise that they want to build around, the Orlando Magic are a perfect destination, according to Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz.
"If the Orlando Magic don't come away with a proven point guard this summer, the offseason will have been a failure. A 27th-ranked offense desperately needs a playmaker in the backcourt to set the table for the rest of this talented roster," he began.
He highlighted Trae Young as an option, but then said that "Ball is the bigger option at 6'7" and is three years younger than the Hawks' floor general, although injury concerns will have to be considered." Ball is also slightly cheaper, though it's almost an inconsequential difference. As the younger option, Ball also fits the current core of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero better, too.
It's unclear if the Magic would take on someone who very much does not fit with their current ideology. They are a defensive team first and foremost, and to a fault. Ball is a pretty bad defender, though he'd probably be better in their system and with better defenders around him.
Could they afford to make a deal?
Orlando is well-positioned to, actually. Matching salaries would be a little difficult, but a package of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (who has one year and a $21 million player option), Cole Anthony (who has one year and a $13 million team option), and Anthony Black gets it done.
Orlando also has two first-round picks in 2025 as well as six through 2031 that they could tack on to make the deal for Ball since he's going to cost a lot, and they'd probably have to convince Charlotte to do the deal in the first place.
