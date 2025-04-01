NBA vets support Hornets' decision to shut down LaMelo Ball
The Charlotte Hornets made the difficult decision to shut down LaMelo Ball for the season. With nine games remaining, it was announced that the superstar guard would have minor surgeries on ankle and wrist issues that had been bothering him.
The timeline would allow him to get fully healthy for once and have a full offseason to get ready for the 2025-26 campaign. Shutting him down also theoretically helps the team get a little closer to winning the lottery, last night's clutch win notwithstanding. NBA veterans Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons, whose Run It Back podcast often discusses Ball, like the move.
Williams said, "You don't have minor procedures and surgeries for stuff that's not actually aching, so if these are a couple clean-up things, you gotta say that's a legitimate thing that they're concerned with his health." He also noted that it can also be that the Hornets know this will probably lead to a "few more lottery balls" for Cooper Flagg.
Parsons added, "It makes perfect sense. The team is 18-56, they're one of the bottom three to four teams in the league. They've lost five straight. They're 2-8 in their last 10. LaMelo Ball has had kind of nagging injuries throughout his entire young career."
The former NBA star went on to say Ball is the Hornets' "everything, this is their stud." He noted, "Dude averages 25, 7, and 5. He's only going to continue to get better. There's a question of if he's a 1A guy on a championship team, who knows? Where they are right now, where this franchise is, where they're going? Yeah, a Cooper Flagg would be unbelievable to pair with a Brandon Miller, and with a Bridges, with a LaMelo Ball."
Parsons thinks adding Flagg in the lottery after nine missed playoffs in a row would give them a kickstart to catch up to the rest of the league in terms of talent. He believes shutting down Ball is good to get him healthy and it just might pay off in the long run, too.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets big man Taj Gibson only four games away from 1,000 career games
With seven games left, how will the Charlotte Hornets season end?
Hornets end their four-game losing streak with close win over the Jazz