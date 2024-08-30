What does a peak Brandon Miller season look like?
Brandon Miller’s rookie star turn completely changed both the present and the future of the Charlotte Hornets. The much maligned second overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft quieted doubters as soon as he took the floor in the regular season. Brandon Miller vs. Scoot Henderson was one of the hottest draft debates of the decade, but the Hornets swingman made sure that those fizzled out pretty quickly. Miller was nearly a unanimous first-team All-Rookie selection, and he finished third in rookie of the year voting behind two aliens in Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama.
Miller's rookie season was dazzling. The Alabama product averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 2024-24, but how he did it was more impressive than the stats themselves. His three-level scoring ability flashed all season. Draftniks (other than our very own James Plowright) questioned Miller’s ability to score inside the arc, but he impressed with a nice mid-range touch and a vastly improved bag around the rim. Miller combined deep shooting range with explosive rim finishing reminded onlookers of Miller’s NBA idol, Paul George, whose peak is a great comparison point for what the Hornets stellar sophomore's ceiling could look like.
Paul George has accolades upon accolades. The current Philadelphia 76er is a nine-time All Star, six-time All NBA nominee, and a four-time All Defense selection. George Is one of the best two-way players of the 2000’s, and the reverence that young players have for George is a true testament to his greatness.
Much like when I riffed on Luka Doncic being the top-end projection for LaMelo Ball, I am not saying that Brandon Miller will end up an exact, like-for-like Paul George clone. However, their play styles are similar. Miller will likely never reach George’s defensive heights, but their offensive styles bear resemblance, and taking a loot at George’s past could be a useful tool to project Miller’s future.
2018-19 was Paul George’s best career season. He finished third in MVP voting, averaging 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists for the Oklahoma City Thunder, all while leading the NBA in steals. A dominant two-way season in which every piece of George’s game coalesced into a prime package that left the NBA in his wake. Again, those two-way heights are largely unattainable for Miller, but an earlier Paul George campaign is exactly what I imagine a peak Brandon Miller season to be.
In Paul George’s final season with the Pacers, he earned an All Star nomination averaging 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Impressively, George shot 46% from the field, 40% from three, and 90% from the free throw stripe. When I imagine Miller’s peak, that is what I see. An easy 20+ point per game scorer who brings above-average offense efficiency from all levels of the floor. Miller has every shot in his bag, and as he gets stronger and learns how to maneuver against NBA defensive schemes, those shots will only continue to come easier to the young fella.
Ideally, the Hornets will get 70+ games with both Miller and LaMelo Ball on the floor this season. The two Hornets stars compliment each other’s games perfectly, and the ceilings that I project for those two get raised incrementally if they play together long-term.
It’s a fun time to follow the Charlotte Hornets. New ownership, new coaches, and two budding stars that ooze talent make for a bright future in the Queen City. Time will tell if Ball and Miller can reach their perceived ceilings in Charlotte. But if they do, the league should be on notice.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Greensboro Swarm Complete 4-Team Trade To Land Zavier Simpson and Caleb McConnell
Predicting some of the Hornets' team stats for the upcoming season
Charlotte Hornets make sneaky good addition to front office