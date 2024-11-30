All Hornets

Score predictions for Hornets vs. Hawks

Picking tonight's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.



Oct 25, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) protects the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) protects the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
We've got more basketball in the Queen City this evening as the Charlotte Hornets continue their homestand by hosting the Atlanta Hawks. Charlotte is looking to snap its four-game losing streak while the Hawks look to continue rolling after picking up a pair of impressive wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here is how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.

Matt Alquiza: Hawks 112, Hornets 101

It’s tough to predict tonight’s matchup without knowing the status of key contributors like LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, but even if they return to the lineup, the Hawks still have too much firepower for the Hornets to overcome.

Ian Black: Hawks 112, Hornets 104

Charlotte desperately needs healthy reinforcements to stop this losing skid, but this is a tough matchup regardless. The Hawks play with a breakneck pace and boast a deep bench, two things that provide difficulties for even a healthy Hornets squad.

Zachary Roberts: Hawks 115, Hornets 113

The Hornets continue to lose players to injury. If they can get some reinforcements, this game might look different. As it stands, the few remaining players have somehow managed to avoid blowouts for the most part. Moral victories aren’t wins, but they’re what Charlotte gets a lot of lately. 

