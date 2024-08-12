Should the Hornets Sign Olympic Phenom Guerschon Yabusele?
Glen Powell. Daisy Edgar-Jones. Simone Biles. Guerschon Yabusele. Four names, four people that stole the hearts of citizens around the world on it's biggest stages.
Yabusele was the breakout star of the 2024 Olympic basketball tournament. He was an afterthough in the group stage, but those three games were just a precursour to his explosion in the knockout rounds. In three games with a potential medal on the line, Yabusele put up 22 points and five rebounds against Canada, 17 points and 7 rebounds against Germany, and 22 points, two rebounds, and two steals against the United States.
The French forward was a must-watch piece of the silver medal winning squad that was a Steph Curry barrage away from upsetting the heavily favored United States of America team in the gold medal game. He's also a free agent, able to sign with any NBA squad that comes calling.
According to noted NBA insider Marc Stein, Yabusele has an NBA buyout on his contract with Real Madrid of $2.5 million. As we sit here on August 11th, the Charlotte Hornets have an open roster spot, and a hole in their forward rotation. Which begs the question: should the Hornets pursue Guerschon Yabusele? I believe the answer is yes.
Yabusele checks a number of boxes for the rebuilt Hornets squad. First, his play on the floor aligns perfectly with head coach Charles Lee's vision for "Hornets DNA." The former first round pick plays fast, tough, and aggressive on both ends of the floor. Charlotte dominated the California Classic this summer playing hard-nosed ball, and Lee's system could accentuate Yabusele's strengths. His shooting touch comes and goes, a key skill for a Lee-led offense, but his all gas, no brakes motor makes up for any lack of range.
He also fits nicely into the roster that Charlotte has currently constructed. Yabusele stands at 6'8", showing the ability in FIBA play to man both forward positions. Currently, the Hornets' roster is loaded with guards, lacking depth in the wing/forward department. The Frenchman could slot into a rotation role behind Miles Bridges and Grant Williams, with the three of them being interchangable at the small forward and power forward positions.
Lastly, Yabusele would be a wonderful mentor for Charlotte's 2024 first round selection Tidjane Salaün. Yabusele would bring a level of familiarity for Salaün that could ease his runway into the NBA. Drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2016, Guerschon Yabusele knows the grind that comes with earning a role on an NBA team. He spent time in both China and the G-League before getting his shot with the Celtics A-team in October of 2017. Salaün is a project who needs some seasoning before being thrown into an NBA rotation. His countryman could show the rookie the ropes, while insulating his potential role by playing minutes that Salaün will eventually earn over time.
Frenchmen have a rich basketball history in Charlotte. Nic Batum, Tony Parker and Boris Diaw have laid the path for French players to succeed with the Hornets. Tidjane Salaün is the heir to the throne that those before him have left, but Yabusele should be seated at the right hand of the rookie following his outstanding Olympic campaign. If he signs with the Hornets, I'll be the first one to invite him to Amelie's.
