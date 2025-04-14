Taj Gibson gives enticing sales pitch for pending free agents to consider the Charlotte Hornets
Every NBA franchise needs a veteran like Taj Gibson. The Charlotte Hornets were the beneficiaries of the veteran power forward's 16th NBA campaign and were treated to top-notch professionalism from the vet both on and off the floor.
Head coach Charles Lee opined at length all season about the value of having Gibson on his bench. Gibson, 39, was by far the oldest player on Lee's youthful roster, and the grizzled veteran provided much-needed stability during a season that was anything but steady for Lee.
Charlotte started 45 different lineups in 2024-25 on their way to a 19-63 record, the third-worst in basketball. The team's lack of success (Charlotte hasn't played a true playoff game since the spring of 2016), it's organizational instability in recent years, and it's location in a relatively sleepy city compared to the bustling hubs of New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, make Charlotte one the NBA's most inconsequential free agent destinations.
Taj Gibson is attempting to change that narrative.
Gibson: Charlotte is a 'gold mine'
Gibson on if players have a preconceived notion about Charlotte as an NBA city: "They need to re-think that. This is a gold mine. This place is special. Fans come every night. I watched this place get packed consistently, on a consistent basis, and if we won more...forget about it."
"They always showed up. They always encouraged us every game. Even the last game of the season...it was special. This is a special place to play."
Gibson is a pending free agent, so his future in the city is unclear. However, he made sure to give the city, the organization, the coaching staff, and the young players their flowers if this is it for him in the Queen City.
'First things first I want to thank the city of Charlotte. Since I came here it's been awesome. First class organization...My first year playing with these young guys, it was awesome. '
'I'm so blessed to be able to come to Charlotte, to put on the Charlotte Hornets jersey, be coached by Charles lee, first-time, young black coach."
All class from Gibson. As the Hornets continue to re-build their franchise in Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee's image, they can't have enough older players like Gibson walking through their doors. Grizzled, playoff-tested vets in their 30s will be key to the growth of young players like LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, and Brandon Miller, and whether or not Gibson is one of those vets moving forward, his impact will be felt on this franchise for years to come.
