The Hornets clearly need a roster makeover this offseason
The Charlotte Hornets need work. If it isn't broken, don't fix it. But if it is broken badly, like the Hornets certainly seem to be, fix it. Charlotte was utterly annihilated by a fellow lottery team on Saturday night, losing by 53 to the Portland Trail Blazers with four starters healthy.
That alone isn't why this team needs to be fixed. They're 14-41 and going nowhere. They've gone nowhere in the past few years and seem to barely even have any building blocks. The team has time and again shown this year that it is in need of an overhaul.
They've lost three times to the Washington Wizards, too, and Washington has nine total wins. The Hornets can't stay very healthy, but even when they do, they can't seem to beat anyone at all. Their wins seem lucked into, and they don't give off the vibe of a team that's building something or will be good in the future. They seem stuck more than anything.
Jeff Peterson proved he was future-oriented at the deadline, and he needs to do it again during the offseason. Mark Williams, who he tried to trade, should be officially traded. So should pretty much everyone else.
LaMelo Ball is the franchise player and the star, the only player that keeps Charlotte even remotely interesting or relevant every year. He should probably be the building block, but he would also bring in a major return in a trade. I'm not for trading Ball; I think that would be a mistake. But it's hard to say it wouldn't be a move the front office might make to totally reform the Hornets.
Assuming they don't, he and Brandon Miller are safe. Tidjane Salaun, being only 19 and in his first season, is not getting traded yet, either. Everyone else should absolutely be fair game. If a team calls and wants Nick Smith Jr., that's a deal the Hornets should definitely consider.
If nothing else, everyone over the age of 25 might need to be traded or let go. Miles Bridges, Jusuf Nurkic, Daquan Jeffries, Seth Curry, and Taj Gibson should all be gone by next year's season opener. The Hornets can keep Ball, Miller, Salaun, and a smattering of others, replacing the outgoing parties with rookies or castoffs.
Sure, it'll make them worse in the short term, but that allows them to build. It also gives them the chance to see what players just needed another opportunity and collect assets to maybe one day actually build a contender. Whatever they decide to do, the status quo should not be it.
