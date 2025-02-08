Three takeaways from the Hornets' thrilling win over the San Antonio Spurs
The Charlotte Hornets (13-36) delivered arguably their best performance of the season on Friday night, defeating the San Antonio Spurs (22-27) 117-116 and ending a six-game losing streak.
Charlotte led from the opening minutes until the final minute of the fourth quarter, when San Antonio rallied to tie the game at 114. De'Aaron Fox's game-tying shot with 42 seconds remaining was followed by an 18-foot pull-up jumper that gave San Antonio a two-point lead.
Facing their seventh straight loss, despite leading by as many as 19 points, the Hornets' Miles Bridges, who has carried the offensive load during LaMelo Ball's five-game absence, delivered a dramatic game-winning three-pointer with just 1.4 seconds left on the clock.
Here are three Hornets takeaways from Friday's thrilling victory over the Spurs.
Sharpshooting from beyond the arc fuels Hornets' victory
The Hornets put on a strong shooting display, setting a season-high with 17 three-pointers. LaMelo Ball connected on 4 of 11 attempts, Miles Bridges finished 3 of 6 from deep, while Seth Curry provided a spark off the bench, shooting an efficient 4-for-6 from three-point range.
LaMelo Ball's presence felt in thrilling win
The impact of LaMelo Ball's return to the lineup was immediately apparent, reinforcing his vital role in the team. Coming back from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury, Ball delivered a solid performance with a double-double, recording 24 points and 10 assists. His return clearly demonstrates that the Hornets are a more formidable team with their dynamic playmaker on the court.
Rookies contribute in Hornets' victory
Charlotte's rookie class continues to impress with meaningful contributions. KJ Simpson maintained his strong form, following up his 15-point performance in his first NBA start against the Bucks with another solid outing, contributing 12 points off the bench. First-round selection Tidjane Salaün also made his presence felt, putting up a well-rounded stat line of 8 points, 5 rebounds, and a block.
