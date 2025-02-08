Dwayne Wade shares his feelings on LaMelo Ball missing out on the All-Star Game
Every year, someone feels like they were snubbed from participating in the NBA's All-Star Game, creating some level of controversy. But this year, the snubbing of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball may force the NBA's hand to tweak the voting process once again.
Ball was voted by the fans as the No. 1 guard in the Eastern Conference but didn't get the selection because of the aggregate voting where he finished third in the players' vote and seventh (?!?) in the media vote.
The 23-year-old is having a career year, averaging 28 points per game to go along with 7.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds. He ranks second in the Eastern Conference in scoring, ranking behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. For him to not get into the All-Star Game is a travesty.
Hall of Famer Dwayne Wade agrees.
“This is my problem with the game sometimes and the way it’s set up. I know they changed it for the right reasons because sometimes, fans, y’all get out of control, and y’all start voting for people that you like as a person but should not be in that game, necessarily. Y’all done messed up a little bit. But when you win the fan vote, when you are the fans’ number one vote to be in the All-Star Game, we want to see you.
"That’s why the fans voted for LaMelo to be in the All-Star Game as the number one guard. We want to see him. What he brings to the game is what we love. The excitement he bring, the swag that he bring. I want to see LaMelo walk into All-Star weekend. What he going to wear? What he going to say? What he ain’t going to say? But I want to see him go out there and hoop and be on that stage because he deserves it. I know he has so much more time to make it, but man, I wanted to see one of my favorite players get out there and do what he’s done. Come on, man. We need LaMelo, bro.”
