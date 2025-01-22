Top three trade destinations for Hornets reserve guard Cody Martin
As we approach the NBA Trade Deadline, the Charlotte Hornets are probably going to consider trading Cody Martin. He's a three-and-D player who isn't likely to factor into their long-term plans, which makes him highly desirable across the NBA. There will probably be more than a few suitors for him, but these three teams make the most sense.
Best landing spots for Cody Martin
1. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the NBA's best teams, which makes them very likely to target players like Cody Martin. He's capable of defending multiple positions at a high level and can score on the occasion. Right now, Cleveland's SF depth is weak with Isaac Okoro injured, leaving Dean Wade as the starter. This move would shore up the sole weak spot in the lineup and provide defensive versatility and depth as the Cavs go all-in on their best year in quite some time.
2. Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets boast a ferocious defense, something that can be aided by the addition of Cody Martin. He's a stout perimeter defender, and he'd be a perfect role player in Houston. He fits the identity they've forged under Ime Udoka and would help them rise in the West. Right now, their wing depth isn't great and Martin can play the two, three, or four in instances just like Dillon Brooks. They're a younger team, which means Martin being under contract for next year means this isn't just a rental for an up-and-coming unit.
3. Los Angeles Lakers
Unlike the other two teams on this list, the Los Angeles Lakers actually need the help to get to the top of their conference. Both the Rockets and Cavs would be fine without Cody Martin, but the Lakers need to make a move. They're 23-18 and need some perimeter play badly. Their backup PG and SG is currently Max Christie, so Martin is a need for them in more ways than one. The Lakers also have the 22nd-best defensive rating, so they could use a stopper out on the wing.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA reporter has bold take about LaMelo Ball's All-Star Game chances
NBA analyst gives Hornets dreadful midseason grade
Hornets' Player Health VP steps down for family issue amid unbelievable injury luck
Can the Hornets continue their recent success versus Memphis?