Top three trade destinations for Hornets reserve guard Cody Martin

Where would Cody Martin fit?

Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
As we approach the NBA Trade Deadline, the Charlotte Hornets are probably going to consider trading Cody Martin. He's a three-and-D player who isn't likely to factor into their long-term plans, which makes him highly desirable across the NBA. There will probably be more than a few suitors for him, but these three teams make the most sense.

Best landing spots for Cody Martin

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

Jan 5, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) deflects a pass by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the NBA's best teams, which makes them very likely to target players like Cody Martin. He's capable of defending multiple positions at a high level and can score on the occasion. Right now, Cleveland's SF depth is weak with Isaac Okoro injured, leaving Dean Wade as the starter. This move would shore up the sole weak spot in the lineup and provide defensive versatility and depth as the Cavs go all-in on their best year in quite some time.

2. Houston Rockets

Oct 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) defends against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets boast a ferocious defense, something that can be aided by the addition of Cody Martin. He's a stout perimeter defender, and he'd be a perfect role player in Houston. He fits the identity they've forged under Ime Udoka and would help them rise in the West. Right now, their wing depth isn't great and Martin can play the two, three, or four in instances just like Dillon Brooks. They're a younger team, which means Martin being under contract for next year means this isn't just a rental for an up-and-coming unit.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Unlike the other two teams on this list, the Los Angeles Lakers actually need the help to get to the top of their conference. Both the Rockets and Cavs would be fine without Cody Martin, but the Lakers need to make a move. They're 23-18 and need some perimeter play badly. Their backup PG and SG is currently Max Christie, so Martin is a need for them in more ways than one. The Lakers also have the 22nd-best defensive rating, so they could use a stopper out on the wing.

