Western Conference Team Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for Miles Bridges
The future of Miles Bridges NBA career is still up in the air. According to multiple reports, Bridges may command upwards of $30 million on the open market. His market has moved slowly, but a new team has thrown their hat in the Bridges sweepstakes ring.
According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, The Los Angeles Clippers "have interest in signing unrestricted free-agent forward Miles Bridges, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter."
It would be a bit of a full circle moment for Bridges' career. He was originally selected with the Los Angeles Clippers' draft pick in 2018, but was subsequently dealt to the Charlotte Hornets for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on draft night. The Clippers lost their biggest star, Paul George, to the Philadelphia 76ers when free agency opened, and Bridges would fill his role nicely.
Bridges averaged 21 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 46.2% shooting from the field last season. It marked a career high in points and rebounds, while also playing a career-high (and team best) 37.4 minutes per game across 69 contests.
Due to the Clippers cap situation, a sign-and-trade for Bridges is likely. Turner reported that a draft pick may be on it's way to the Hornets, with Norm Powell and Terrance Mann being potential salary matches. Powell, a 6'4" guard/wing, averaged 13.9 points on a 43% clip from three-point range last season. Mann, a 6'5" guard/wing averaged 8.8 points on over 50% shooting from the field. Either piece would slot into Charlotte's developing core and provide strong minutes early on.
Signing Bridges would be another interesting PR decision for the Clippers after signing former Rocket Kevin Porter Jr. this week. Bridges has had his share of off-the-court issues that have been well-documented. Porter Jr. was banished by the Rockets after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless assault and a second-degree harassment violation that stemmed from an alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend.
