What the De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine mega-deal means for the Hornets
The NBA has had some massive deals over the past 24 hours. From Luka Dončić getting sent to Los Angeles for Anthony Davis, to now De'Aaron Fox being sent to the Spurs in a three-team deal where Zach LaVine ended up in Sacramento, it is safe to say the NBA creates player-movement drama like no other league in the world.
So, how do the Charlotte Hornets factor into the league's latest blockbuster?
Where the Hornets Matter:
As part of the deal, the Sacramento Kings received the Hornets lottery-protected first round pick in the 2025 NBA draft. If the Hornets do not make the playoffs, they would send two second rounders to Sacramento in 2026 and 2027 instead of the 2025 first rounder.
It is safe to say, at 12-34, that first round pick is safe.
The pick in this deal was originally traded to the Knicks during the 2021 NBA Draft for Kai Jones. It then was sent to Atlanta from New York along with Kevin Knox for Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill before finally landing in San Antonio as a part of the Dejounte Murray deal.
The pick has been floating around the NBA ether for almost four years, and when it inevitably turns into a pair of second-round picks this summer, it's a safe bet that those two picks will move a few more times before a selection is made with either of them.
