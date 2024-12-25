What's on the Charlotte Hornets' 2024 Christmas wish list?
With it being Christmas, why not discuss what should be on the Charlotte Hornets' Christmas wish list?
Wins
With a record of 7-22, most people believe this season is pretty much a wash, as it's been a sore sight for Hornets fans as of late. The Hornets have lost 15 out of their last 17 games, which has been very disappointing as many people believed in the new culture that the team was building with an entirely new front office and coaching staff.
Hornets fans want to see their team win games, and simply, the team hasn't achieved that across the past couple of seasons. The Hornets haven't made the playoffs since the 2015-2016 season, and it doesn't look like that will change this year, but fans just want to have some hope for the future, and hopefully that means some wins forthcoming.
Health
The main story for the Hornets really since 2020 has always been the words "staying healthy," which the Hornets simply haven't been since then. The Hornets have suffered their fair share of injuries to key players practically every season, whether it's at the beginning, the end, or the entire season.
So far this season has been just about the same as the team has been dealt a rough hand once again. So this Christmas, Hornets fans simply ask for good health for every Hornets player on the roster. Just a reminder that Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams have played just six games together, and obviously everyone would like to see more of that.
Roster Moves + Lottery Luck
Let's be honest with ourselves, the Hornets are not going to be touching the playoffs unless they make some sort of roster moves. Last year at the deadline, the Hornets made some solid moves to improve their roster for the future, which is exactly what management should do this year. Although it comes with its tough decisions to move on from some players, it may also lead to more future success down the line and in the future.
Since the Hornets have had a rough season, it leads to us talking about the NBA Draft Lottery once again. Currently, the Hornets hold one of the worst records in the NBA, which ironically comes at a good time, considering the 2025 NBA Draft Class is stacked this year. So once again on this Christmas, we ask for some lottery luck this year because if any team in the association deserves something to go their way, it's the Charlotte Hornets.
