How Liam McNeeley Can Finally Crack the Hornets' Rotation

The Charlotte Hornets drafted Liam McNeeley late in the first round last year after trading Mark Williams. He joined three other rookies in a highly touted class for the Hornets, and he is the only one who failed to crack the rotation.

He spent much of his time in the G League, while Kon Knueppel nearly won Rookie of the Year, Ryan Kalbrenner started some and played over 20 minutes a night, and Sion James was a key role player for his defense.

This year, with LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, and Miles Bridges gone, there is more room for McNeeley. With injuries to Coby White, Kon Knueppel, and Grant Williams, there are minutes available early in this season.

So, McNeeley will likely be a key rotational player for the first week or two, but after that, he may once again be relegated. So, during the preseason and in the first few games, McNeeley has to make his mark.

Unfortunately, doing so will require some hard work and moving outside his comfort zone. McNeeley was quietly pretty good in extremely limited action at the NBA level. He had a 6.2 net rating and 7.2 PIE.

He was mostly a shotmaker, though. McNeeley's assist percentage was a decent but uninspiring 12.9%, a far cry from the top playmakers in the sport. That's not McNeeley's game, but it might have to be.

Charlotte Hornets player Liam McNeeley (33) poses for photos during media day at the Spectrum Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets have shooting in bunches. When Knueppel returns, McNeeley's sharpshooting won't be as necessary, so he will have to carve out a different role. He's 6'7" and primarily a wing, but that's virtually true of Knueppel and Brandon Miller, too, and they're going to have to start playmaking as well.

There is a huge hole where LaMelo Ball used to be, and the Hornets are hoping to recreate him in the aggregate. If McNeeley can become a key part of that aggregate, Charlotte will have no choice but to play him more.

Charles Lee called Liam McNeeley “consistently confident” tonight when I asked him about his game.



More here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VIoOWtiU78 — Matt Alquiza (@malquiza8) October 12, 2026

Charles Lee said that what is "so impressive" about McNeeley is that he responds to every challenge coaches give him. So, if they can challenge him to improve there, which Lee alluded to, then the Hornets could have something special.

If he can't, then he will simply be another in a long line of capable shooters on the wing. Knueppel, Miller, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and others fill that role, so McNeeley needs to add another layer.

He could also go the Sion James route and become valuable for his defense, and his 108.8 defensive rating suggests that there is some capability on that end of the floor. But playmaking would be more valuable and is probably more suited to McNeeley's talents.

If he can do that, he will play.

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