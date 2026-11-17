Watching a rookie grow into their game at the NBA level is like a significantly, and I do mean significantly, lower-stakes version of watching your own kid figure out the world. Just recently, my two-year-old son learned how to throw a frisbee -- it rocks. Rookie development is cool, but it doesn't hold a candle to that.

Nevertheless, in the Charlotte Hornets' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon, Christian Anderson Jr. started to take some of those proverbial baby steps that fans have been wanting to see from the first-year floor general.

With 6:53 to go in the first quarter, Charlotte ran a 'Peja' action for Naz Reid, which flowed into the versatile big-man working a ball screen from Moussa Diabate, before Reid whipped a pass to Anderson Jr. who caught the ball and splashed a corner three-pointer over Derrick Jones Jr. with no hesitation.

I like Naz Reid with the ball in his hands when he’s looking to pass.



I also like Christian Anderson shooting the ball of the catch with so much confidence.



Charlotte’s offense was playing really well in the first few minutes, the end product was just lacking. pic.twitter.com/Z1h7OxLxtL — Matt Alquiza (@malquiza8) November 16, 2026

Just over a minute later, Charlotte pushed the ball up the floor after a defensive stop, and Anderson drilled another long-range jumper over Darius Garland with 18 seconds remaining on the shot clock.

This was the guy the Hornets drafted with the 18th overall pick. The elite-shooting combo guard who's viper-quick release and parking-lot range can combine to gash an opposing defense when it least expects it. Anderson Jr. hasn't been great in his time with the big club, but it is clear that the game is starting to slow down for the rookie point guard, evidenced by his productive third quarter stint in Los Angeles.

A few plays from Anderson in that third stanza stuck out to me -- plays he simply wasn't making a few weeks ago.

With just over three minutes to go, Anderson calmly dealt with the Clippers 'icing' a pick-and-roll to the sideline by using his eyes to deke Isaiah Jackson and find a backdoor cutting Grant Williams for an easy deuce. Anderson was so poor against ball pressure to start the season, which makes sense when you consider that he is an undersized rookie point guard who was expected to cut his teeth in Greensboro before playing real minutes in Charlotte.

Christian Anderson isn’t making this play a few weeks ago - some more signs of growth and confidence from the rookie PG.



LAC ices the PnR to the sideline, Grant Williams sees Strus over help on Kalkbrenner as a potential roller and he cuts behind it.



Smart cut by Grant, great… pic.twitter.com/mT4YrjijjG — Matt Alquiza (@malquiza8) November 16, 2026

Along with his mastery from beyond the arc, Anderson's ability to manipulate defenses as a handler in ball screen scenarios was the main sell for him as a draft prospect. As he continues to adjust to the speed and physicality of the NBA, plays like these should become the norm, not the exception.

To cap off his explosive performance, Anderson drilled a pull-up three where he looked like he was back in Lubbock.

Christian Anderson was so good in this third quarter - could have clipped even more plays than I did.



This pull-up three after rejecting the Diabate screen is exactly what made him so appealing as a draft prospect. Glad to see him getting more comfortable at the NBA level. pic.twitter.com/FHHCBkMrgp — Matt Alquiza (@malquiza8) November 16, 2026

He rejected a Diabate screen, left fellow rookie Keaton Wagler in a heap to his right, and confidently stepped into a long-range jumper just eight seconds into the possession to give the Hornets an 83-82 lead in the final minute of the quarter.

Anderson spoke about his growing confidence following the game.

"I'm just getting more comfortable in what positions I need to be in. Just getting more confident and being more ready to attack and be aggressive. Whether that's scoring the ball or factilitating. I think it's just putting myself in the right positions to succeed."

He has a big test coming up on Friday in his hometown of Atlanta against the Hawks. If Anderson Jr. can play confidently and be productive against the swarming Hawks' wingspans that gave him so much trouble earlier in this season, I'll consider him arrived in the NBA.

Anderson's ascension will have both short and long-term ramifications in Charlotte.

Dennis Schroder's ailing hamstring is set to be re-evaluated when the team returns to the Queen City following their four-game road trip. If Anderson continues to play like this, Schroder could remain on the bench and cede playing time to the burgeoning rookie. If that happens, the veteran PG becomes an intriguing trade candidate ahead of February's deadline: something that Schroder has become all-too-familiar with.

Regardless of what happens in the coming weeks and months, Anderson Jr.'s immediate production is super encouraging for a Charlotte team that needs good things to cling to while their record slinks down the Eastern Conference standings.

Between Anderson's breakout and Hannes Steinbach's domination of the G-League, the organization can take heed in the fact that better days are coming, and not just because of the stash of future picks they own: the kids they have in their program can play, and they'll need to do so right now for the Hornets to dig out of this hole they've created for themselves. .

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