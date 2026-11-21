The start of the season has not gone as planned for the Charlotte Hornets, and the team is dealing with a number of injuries to some of its top young players.

How much longer can Charlotte afford to wait for things to turn around?

Friday night, the Hornets fell to the Atlanta Hawks 111-97. It was Charlotte’s fourth consecutive loss, and the team fell to 4-11 on the season. Although there is still plenty of time for the Hornets to turn things around this season, it does not look good for them right now.

Kon Knueppel's Absence Makes Things Even More Difficult

Oct 26, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7), forward Grant Williams (2) and guard Coby White (3) on the bench during the first half against the Washington Wizards at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte is also dealing with the absence of second-year guard Kon Knueppel, who is currently out with a left hamstring injury. After an impressive rookie season, Knueppel was expected to play a major role for the Hornets this season. However, he missed the first eight games of the season due to the injury.

Knueppel returned to action for the Hornets on Nov. 4 against the Brooklyn Nets. However, after only five minutes of action, Knueppel experienced soreness in his left leg and was forced to leave the game. He was later diagnosed with another left hamstring strain and was expected to miss at least another four weeks of action.

He is a key piece to the offense and is a great perimeter shooter. He made 273 3-pointers last season, the most in the NBA. He can stretch the floor as well as any other player in the league. Right now, the Hornets are sorely missing him.

Injuries Are Making an Already Difficult Situation Worse

Nov 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) during pregame warm ups against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Knueppel, the Hornets have been without several other key players in recent games, including guard Dennis Schroder (left hamstring strain), forward Grant Williams (right hamstring injury management) and guard Grayson Allen (concussion protocol). The team's growing injury problems have made it difficult to keep a consistent rotation.

This is a really tough spot for the Hornets right now because they are already searching for some consistency with this group of players. Having so many rotation players out makes it even more difficult for the coaching staff to find some stability with the available players and to use the depth that they do have on the roster.

It would be great for the Hornets to get some of these guys back soon, but that alone will not guarantee any more wins for the team. They need to get healthier as a team and start putting together some wins with the roster that they do have on the floor.

The Hornets Need to Turn Things Around Quickly

Nov 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) and Charlotte Hornets guard Liam McNeeley (33) reach for a rebound in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Charlotte Hornets have already put themselves in a deep hole in the Eastern Conference standings, and every loss from here on out will make it more and more difficult for them to make a run at the playoffs.

While there is still plenty of time for the Hornets to turn things around this season, it is hard to look at the start of the year in a positive light. The number of injuries to key players is certainly a factor, but this team can’t wait for everyone to get back to full health.

The team can’t wait for things to turn around for the rest of the season. If the team can’t go on a winning streak, then the writing is already on the wall for the Charlotte Hornets' season before the year of 2027 even arrives.