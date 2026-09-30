Everything We Learned From Charlotte Hornets Media Day
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The Charlotte Hornets held their annual media day on Monday at Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte. The organization shared some key injury updates, as well as their thoughts and feelings heading into the upcoming season and how the team built chemistry in the offseason.
Coby White shared that this is the first team he's been a part of where the majority of the players made it a point to be in the city they play in during the off-season. On top of that type of dedication, the players also held their own workouts together in Miami, had golf outings, and supported each other at events. “This is probably my first time ever being around a team that we had 11 or 12 guys here throughout the majority of the summer since, like, July,” White said. “Then obviously doing stuff like the player-led workouts in Miami. I think bonding off the court is a big thing.”
The team recently announced that star guard Kon Knueppel suffered a hamstring injury. At media day, Knueppel shared that Wednesday, September 30, will mark three weeks since his hamstring injury occurred, which happened during live play with the team.
“I’m progressing really. I’m not dealing with any pain now. It’s just like working the strength back, working my way up and going through the steps of starting to run, starting to jog, getting back to playing five on five, playing against contact, just ramping myself up,” Knueppel explained.
New addition, Naz Reid opened up about how head coach Charles Lee and the team have really embraced him since he was traded to Charlotte in the summer. Reid also shared that he’s excited to show some of his untapped potential this season, as well as help mentor the younger guys and share his basketball knowledge and playoff experience.
“He’s been embracing me since the moment that I got here,” Reid said, as Coach Lee welcomed him to the team. “It’s been a really good experience, and some of the bonding stuff off the floor it’s kind of helped a lot with the transition for me. Them being patient and kind of making me comfortable more to where I can kind of become myself.”
Following Media Day, the team traveled to Charleston for training camp. That will run from September 29th through October 2nd. The Hornets are slated to begin preseason play on October 6th. Then they’ll start the regular season off on the road in Brooklyn to face the Nets on October 21st.
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Ashley Stroehlein is a sports reporter who is based in Charlotte, NC, and has covered multiple professional and collegiate sports ranging from the NBA, NFL, MLS, ACC, SEC and more. Stroehlein currently contributes to Charlotte Hornets On SI, ESPN’s coverage of college football as a sideline reporter, serves as a freelance host on SiriusXM’s NBA and NASCAR Radio channels and as a fill-in host and sideline reporter for FanDuel Sports Network’s coverage of the Charlotte Hornets. Ashley graduated with honors from Radford University, majoring in mathematics. She moved to North Carolina to teach secondary math and coach basketball and track. However, her passion for sports led her to decide to return to school to study broadcasting. Ashley’s work as an anchor and storyteller has earned her many industry honors. Most notably, she is a three-time recipient of the prestigious Gracie Award, which recognizes exemplary programming created by, for and about women in all facets of media and entertainment.