Everything We Learned From Charlotte Hornets Media Day

The Charlotte Hornets held their annual media day on Monday at Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte. The organization shared some key injury updates, as well as their thoughts and feelings heading into the upcoming season and how the team built chemistry in the offseason.

Jeff Peterson addressed the media first on Hornets Media Day.



▪️Loves the progress that Brandon Miller is making & expects him to participate in training camp and be ready to roll for the season opener.

▪️The most exciting thing he's seen this offseason has been the commitment… pic.twitter.com/SHGzKtsPRY — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) September 28, 2026

Coby White shared that this is the first team he's been a part of where the majority of the players made it a point to be in the city they play in during the off-season. On top of that type of dedication, the players also held their own workouts together in Miami, had golf outings, and supported each other at events. “This is probably my first time ever being around a team that we had 11 or 12 guys here throughout the majority of the summer since, like, July,” White said. “Then obviously doing stuff like the player-led workouts in Miami. I think bonding off the court is a big thing.”

The team recently announced that star guard Kon Knueppel suffered a hamstring injury. At media day, Knueppel shared that Wednesday, September 30, will mark three weeks since his hamstring injury occurred, which happened during live play with the team.

“I’m progressing really. I’m not dealing with any pain now. It’s just like working the strength back, working my way up and going through the steps of starting to run, starting to jog, getting back to playing five on five, playing against contact, just ramping myself up,” Knueppel explained.

Kon Knueppel says Wednesday will make 3 weeks since his hamstring injury, which happened during live play with the team: “Just got a rebound, defensive rebound, and went coast to coast with it. Just felt my hamstring pull up on me. Kinda felt like a cramp. Then I was like, "I… pic.twitter.com/Chf9exY5Zu — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) September 28, 2026

New addition, Naz Reid opened up about how head coach Charles Lee and the team have really embraced him since he was traded to Charlotte in the summer. Reid also shared that he’s excited to show some of his untapped potential this season, as well as help mentor the younger guys and share his basketball knowledge and playoff experience.

Naz Reid arrives for Hornets Media Day.



Back to No. 0, Naz says it’s a new chapter, but also throwing it back to his LSU days. pic.twitter.com/krwNXGVJrn — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) September 28, 2026

“He’s been embracing me since the moment that I got here,” Reid said, as Coach Lee welcomed him to the team. “It’s been a really good experience, and some of the bonding stuff off the floor it’s kind of helped a lot with the transition for me. Them being patient and kind of making me comfortable more to where I can kind of become myself.”

Following Media Day, the team traveled to Charleston for training camp. That will run from September 29th through October 2nd. The Hornets are slated to begin preseason play on October 6th. Then they’ll start the regular season off on the road in Brooklyn to face the Nets on October 21st.

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