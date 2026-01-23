Hornets blow-out Magic on second night of back-to-back behind Ball, Miller, Sexton

Coming off a disappointing loss where they scored less than 90 points, the Charlotte Hornets were back in action for their tenth back-to-back of the season, taking on Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.

It would be Orlando's first game after a trip overseas this past weekend, and they would be missing starters Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. Charlotte, on the other hand, had no starters on the injury report, but forward Grant Williams would rest as the team continues to manage his return from injury.

With a starting lineup that is 6-1 together so far this season, the Hornets were able to fix the flaws they had in last night's defeat. LaMelo Ball, who put up a season-worst performance with two points on 1-15 from the field and 0-10 from three, scored eight first quarter points on 3/3 from the field, with two threes. He finished the night with 16 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, and was one of seven Hornets in double-figures.

It was not the only flaw from last night that the Hornets did a complete 180.

Last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers recorded a near-season-high in rebounds with 60 total rebounds. It was the deciding factor in a game where both teams recorded nearly identical stats throughout the night.

During Thursday night's victory, the Hornets held Orlando to a season-low 31 rebounds, a total 180 from the prior night. The Magic hauled in just six offensive rebounds, and the Hornets were able to take complete control of the game from start to finish

The Hornets held their largest lead of the game with 5.2 to play in the third quarter, with a 33-point lead. The starting five group of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabate moves to 7-1 on the season, and has been one of the top lineups in the entire league to this point.

The Hornets take down the Magic 124-97, moving to 17-28 on the year.

LaMelo Ball

Coming off a season-worst performance, Ball bounced back big time for the Hornets in their victory on Thursday night. He recorded 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists, a block, and hit four threes.

It was that kind of night for the Hornets star, who from start to finish was able to help the Hornets secure their 17th victory of the season.

