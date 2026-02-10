Charles Lee Ejected in 4th Quarter of Hornets Versus Pistons After Bad Foul Call

The second half of Monday's Hornets game versus the Detroit Pistons at The Hive was a wild one. Following the ejection of Moussa Diabaté, Miles Bridges, Jalen Duren, and Isiaiah Stewart in the second half, Hornets head coach Charles Lee found himself being tossed from the game as well.

Hornets forward Grant Williams was called for an offensive foul with just under six minutes to play in regulation. Lee, who was so upset by the call, had to be held back by a number of players, including Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, and Grant Williams. Lee, who was very vocal towards the refs for the call, was thrown out of the game.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee was FURIOUS at the refs after this offensive foul against Grant Williams 🤯



He ended up being EJECTED from the game.



pic.twitter.com/vRoAXUWN8r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 10, 2026

Lee's frustration reached a boiling point, and rightfully so. The Pistons, who do play a physical brand of basketball, had been getting away with hard foul after hard foul all game long. Williams bumped into Paul Reed away from the play as LaMelo Ball was bringing the ball up the court, and Reed sold it as if he got trucked. As Eric Collins and Dell Curry mentioned on the broadcast, it was shocking to see them call a ticky-tack foul that deserves an Oscar while the Pistons had been getting away with hard, physical contact at the rim and on the perimeter.

Lee was just named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month after leading the Charlotte to an 11-6 record in January 2026, including 9 in a row ahead of Monday's game. This is the first time in Lee’s coaching career that he has won Coach of the Month.

