Kon Knueppel makes NBA history in otherwise disappointing loss to the Miami Heat
You couldn't have scripted a better start to Kon Knueppel's career than the one he is living out.
When the Charlotte Hornets selected Knueppel at number four overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, expectations for the 'pro-ready' rookie were sky high. Through just a handful of games, Knueppel hasn't just met those expectations. He's exceeded them.
Knueppel's bread and butter is his three-point shot. Although there is more to his game than just a buttery long distance stroke, all of his ancillary skills build from his marksmanship.
In Tuesday night's disappointing loss to the Heat, Knueppel made NBA history with that jumper.
Knueppel ran his season total in three point makes to 16 with five long-range hits in South Beach, breaking the previous NBA record in the process.
Through four games, Knueppel is averaging 16 points and 4.3 rebounds on 52.2% shooting from the field and a scorching 53% (16/30) from three-point range. The rook can seemingly do no wrong when the ball leaves his fingers.
The partnership between Knueppel and his starting point guard LaMelo Ball has been divine. The pair work masterfully in screening actions together, living in a symbiotic relationship that is spearheading the Hornets' surprisingly potent offensive attack. Charles Lee is putting his two marksmen in positions to thrive, and both Knueppel and Ball have executed their coach's schemes with precision.
Charlotte entered Tuesday's game in Miami with the league's best offense rating (per Cleaning the Glass), and although they couldn't squeak out a victory against their division rival, they continued to score the ball at will behind Knueppel and Ball's sustained brilliance.
Their next chance to continue their torrid start to the 2025 campaign will be on Thursday night at home against the Orlando Magic.
While four games don't make an NBA career, Kon's blistering start is exactly what these Charlotte Hornets need now and moving forward. Knueppel is the perfecting running mate for not only Ball, but his well-rounded skill set makes him an ideal complimentary piece for whoever Charlotte builds around long-term.
Jeff Peterson's intriguing case for NBA Executive of the Year has merit due to Charlotte's loaded rookie class, and its' headliner is living up to his billing.
