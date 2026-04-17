Moussa Diabaté Lands on Injury Report Ahead of Play-In Game vs. Magic
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Since Brandon Miller returned from his shoulder injury and Grant Williams came back from his year-long absence with the knee, the Charlotte Hornets have been able to keep their key guys on the floor this year, which is what allowed them to surge up the standings and secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament.
Unfortunately, there is some concern regarding the status of the starting five remaining intact for tonight's game against the Orlando Magic, as starting center Moussa Diabaté has been listed as questionable with some left hip soreness. The injury occurred during the win over Miami, but he was able to fight through it and finish the game.
Regardless of Diabaté's status, the Hornets can still win this game with Ryan Kalkbrenner sliding into the starting role and Grant Williams playing some small-ball five, if needed. Kalkbrenner has been pretty successful in his outings against Orlando, with not much of a drop-off from Diabaté.
Diabaté vs. Magic this season
Game 1: 10 points (4/8 FG), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, (-1) in 20 minutes
Game 2: 10 points (3/4 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block, (+6) in 33 minutes
Game 3: 10 points (4/4 FG), four rebounds, one assist, one block, one turnover, (+12) in 16 minutes
Game 4: 3 points (1/3 FG), five rebounds, one assist, one block, three turnovers, (+10) in 24 minutes
Kalkbrenner vs. Magic this season
Game 1: 17 points (8/9 FG), seven rebounds, three blocks, one steal, three turnovers, (-14) in 32 minutes
Game 2: DNP (injured)
Game 3: 10 points (3/3 FG), nine rebounds, one block, two turnovers, (+11) in 27 minutes
Game 4: 13 points (5/5 FG), five rebounds, two turnovers, (+9) in 24 minutes
The X-Factor in this game for Orlando
The one problem for the Hornets, in my opinion, isn't even the center position. It's Franz Wagner being available for Orlando in this one. He did not play in any of their three losses to Charlotte, but was active for their early season win over the Hornets, pouring in 21 points on 8/16 shooting, including a 3/6 night from beyond the arc. He also chipped in five rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Wagner was held to just 12 points against Philadelphia the other night, but you'd have to imagine that he'll put on a better show tonight.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.