Predicting the final score for the Charlotte Hornets' matchup with the Chicago Bulls

For the third time this season, the Charlotte Hornets will square off with the Chicago Bulls. The teams split the first two games, both of which were in Charlotte. The last game was a thriller, which saw the Bulls leave Uptown winners by a score of 129-126.

Can the Hornets snap their current three-game slide and get back in the win column? Here is how our staff at Charlotte Hornets On SI sees this one playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: Bull 124, Hornets 118

I know the Bulls are without some key pieces for this one, such as Coby White and Josh Giddey, but that was the case last night when they came out on top against Orlando. The bench is going to have to play well for them again, and I believe they will. Charlotte hasn't proved to me that they can slow anyone down, regardless of who is in the lineup, so I'm riding with the Bulls, who have played extremely well of late. Hornets have another fourth quarter lead that

Zach Roberts: Hornets 126, Bulls 108

This is the exact sort of game the Hornets lose because it's the sort of game they should win. The Bulls are also on a back-to-back and very banged up. It didn't result in a win but the Hornets also played really well last night, so I’m inclined to think the good vibes will roll into today and lead to a win against an ailing Bulls squad that's just not that good.

Ian Black: Hornets 122, Bulls 113

The Bulls are down a couple of key players, which makes the thin frontcourt for Charlotte much more palatable here. The Hornets are due for a win after a few hard-fought losses, and this feels like a good spot for that to happen.

The Hornets and Bulls are slated to get things started at approximately 8:10 p.m. ET. You'll be able to catch Eric Collins and Dell Curry on the call by streaming FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

