Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Here in just a few hours, the Charlotte Hornets will be gunning for their third straight victory as they play host to the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies, who enter this contest with a 24-45 record.

The Hornets won the first matchup with Memphis earlier this season by a 112-97 score behind a 26-point outing from Brandon Miller. Charlotte turned it over 20 times in that game, leading to 23 points for the Grizzlies, so that will be something to keep an eye on in this one.

The picks are in, so let's take a look at what our staff at Charlotte Hornets On SI expects to see tonight inside Spectrum Center.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 125, Grizzlies 105

The Hornets didn't look sharp on their four-game road swing, even in their two victories. It had me thinking they were coming back down to Earth and might be losing a little bit of steam. Boy, was I wrong. They pummeled the Miami Heat, albeit without Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins, and then followed that up with another dominating win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic. With a win tonight, they'll be a season-high three games above .500, and I think they get there pretty easily. Memphis has really had trouble on the defensive end, ranking 24th in points per game allowed, and 20th in three-point defense — not a good recipe when you're going up against this sharpshooting Hornets squad.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 119, Grizzlies 107

The Hornets just put up 130+ on two better teams than the Grizzlies, so they're probably due to slow down a bit. Still, these two teams are currently not in the same stratosphere, and with some tough matchups looming, the Hornets should take care of business at home.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 116, Grizzlies 97

Memphis isn't as bad as the record suggests in my opinion, but they are definitely not good and also don't have one outstanding strength. The Hornets have been very good at dealing with these kinds of middling teams this year, so I expect them to continue that trend. It's also a great opportunity to keep an opponent below 100 again.

The Hornets and Grizzlies will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7:10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ.

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