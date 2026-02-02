Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Hornets are on a historic win streak after beating the Spurs on Saturday. They currently sit at six consecutive victories — the longest active streak in the NBA and the Hornets' longest since March 2016. Can they make it seven with a defeat of the Pelicans this afternoon in Buzz City?

Here's how some of the Charlotte Hornets On SI staff see this game playing out.

Owen Watterson: Hornets 121, Pelicans 116

Given Charlotte finally broke their awful habit of losing in nationally televised games versus San Antonio, it feels sacrilegious to pick against them again after being wrong on Saturday. New Orleans, however, has played some great basketball in recent weeks despite trade rumors, and they beat Charlotte by four in their only other scheduled matchup.

I said in the Spurs preview that it was an opportunity for the Hornets' team growth, and this game applies all the same. Showing up against lesser opponents after a big win is as critical as showing up in big-time matchups. Hornets win close against a scrappy Pelicans team and former head coach James Borrego, tying their longest win streak in ten years.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 119, Pelicans 114

This is the definition of a trap game after coming off a huge win, not to mention six in a row. It's been a long time since the Hornets have been in this situation at all, which speaks to how well things are going. The Hornets will probably not look their best for much of this game and allow a woeful Pelicans team to hang around, but the talent and how well they're playing should eventually lead them to a close win, avoiding disaster.

Philip Trapp: Hornets 110, Pelicans 102

It's been a white-hot January for the Hornets, who are undoubtedly the more connected team over the current Pelicans. That cohesion has shown up most clearly late in games during this heralded Hornets win streak. Now, Charlotte has a great chance to make it even longer. Because if the Hornets continue to defend without fouling, and let the offense flow through the primary creators instead of forcing the issue, this feels like another time that the home team pulls away in the fourth.

