Score predictions for Charlotte's first matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks

It's been a while since the Charlotte Hornets have left a game victorious, but tonight presents another opportunity against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here are our selections for tonight's matchup in the Queen City.

Update: Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out. Each of our selections remains the same with him out of the lineup.

Schuyler Callihan: Bucks 118, Hornets 108

Even with Giannis out, I still don't see Charlotte having enough to get over the hump and win this game. The defense is still a huge concern, and that doesn't change even being down their best player. I'll take Milwaukee.

Colin Keane: Bucks 110, Hornets 104

Charlotte is going through a rough stretch in terms of wins and losses, but that doesn't mean it isn't a productive one for the franchise's future. Every game is an opportunity for the Hornets' stellar rookie class to improve against elite NBA players. Giannis Antetokounmpo will feel like nothing Sion James or Ryan Kalkbrenner has ever faced before defensively (and then some). Charlotte will fight valiantly but come up short against a resurgent Bucks squad. Expect another all-around solid performance from Kon Knueppel, who has been getting more and more comfortable.

Zach Roberts: Bucks 119, Hornets 108

The Hornets face yet another good team with LaMelo Ball on the bench, which is a major concern this season. On an individual level, it just means the Hornets are really outclassed here. They don't have anything they can do to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they don't have the firepower to keep up despite Kon Knueppel's red-hot start. This probably won't be a close matchup at all.

Matt Alquiza: Bucks 118, Hornets 108

An upset! Although the Hornets are slumping through yet another losing streak, there are signs of life in the team. Charlotte will struggle to contain Giannis (like the rest of the league does), but they’ll shut down enough of his teammates to come out with a home win.

Albert Bottcher: Hornets 115, Bucks 108

No Giannis doesn't mean this will be an automatic win, obviously, but it puts the Hornets in as good a position as you could hope for. Milwaukee will also be without Taurean Prince, not the biggest of names, but a really good three-point shooter. With few legitimate creators left for the visitors, even Charlotte's shaky defense should be enough to hold on for a win.

