The Hornets attempt to put an end to losing slide versus Minnesota

Can the Hornets get back on the right track?

Austin Leake

The Charlotte Hornets (2-3) have lost their last two games by 15+ points, but look to rebound versus a 2-3 Minnesota Timberwolves team, who are without their star player in Anthony Edwards.

Similar to Minnesota, the Hornets could be without their star player in LaMelo Ball, with an ankle injury that popped up on the injury report late Friday evening. The Hornets will be playing on the first night of a back-to-back, which could lead to more precaution.

Charlotte comes into tonight's matchup looking to get back on the right track after two tough games that resulted in losses to their division rivals.

Minnesota has had two full days off after a brutal loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, which came courtesy of an Austin Reaves game-winner.

For Charlotte, the rookies have been quite a nice surprise. Most people expected just Kon Knueppel to be a really solid NBA player, but each player from the rookie class for the Hornets has been quite impressive. Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner have been incredibly impactful in their minutes this season.

The Hornets will need much more from their rookies versus Minnesota if they want to get back to a .500 record, especially without LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

KEY MATCHUP: The Forwards

Minnesota may be without Anthony Edwards, but that doesn't mean their team has a lack of talent outside of him. Jalen McDaniels and Julius Randle have been playing at a very high level to start the season, as they're averaging over 45 points per game as a duo.

The Hornets will once again be undersized at the forward positions with Kon Knueppel likely starting at the three, along with Miles Bridges at the four spot.

If the Hornets want to be anywhere close to defeating the Timberwolves, they'll first have to play defense without fouling and secondly, apply pressure by scoring the ball. Both Bridges and Knueppel had poor performances versus Orlando on Thursday.

INJURY REPORT

HORNETS: OUT - Brandon Miller (L Shoulder, Grant Williams (R Knee), Josh Green (L Shoulder), QUESTIONABLE - LaMelo Ball (R Ankle)

Timberwolves: OUT - Anthony Edwards (R Hamstring), QUESTIONABLE - Jaylen Clark (L Calf)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

POSITION

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

PG

Collin Sexton

Mike Conley

SG

Sion James

Donte DiVincenzo

SF

Kon Knueppel

Julius Randle

PF

Miles Bridges

Jaden McDaniels

C

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Rudy Gobert

