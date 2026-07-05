What Remaining Fireworks Could Still Happen for the Hornets This Offseason

The 4th of July may be behind us, but that doesn't mean all of the fireworks have to be.

Jeff Peterson has already made some headline moves this offseason, trading the face of the franchise (or so we thought) in LaMelo Ball, shipping Miles Bridges to Phoenix, and recently acquired veteran Dorian Finney-Smith and a trio of future second-round picks.

The Hornets could very well stand pat at this juncture, but if the right deal comes across the table, don't think for a second that Peterson will remain content with his team or current pool of assets.

So, what else could happen?

Teams pursuing Moussa Diabaté in a trade

Mar 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) reacts to chatter from Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) on the bench during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before agreeing to a deal with Andre Drummond, the New York Knicks "monitored" Diabaté, according to a report from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

As our own Matt Alquiza laid out in-depth late last night, the Hornets would probably prefer to keep the energetic, max-effort center as a part of their future. That said, if someone presented them with a strong offer, it could be something Peterson decides to go through with.

Charlotte believes in the future of Hannes Steinbach and Ryan Kalkbrenner is only going to improve as a backup option. It's difficult to imagine all three are still on the roster two years from now, considering they just drafted Steinbach, Diabaté, or Kalkbrenner will be the odd man out. Of those two, Diabaté has more value — to the team's future and as a trade asset.

Pursuing a trade for Jrue Holiday

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Hornets opt to use their league-record $40M trade exception this summer, Jrue Holiday makes a ton of sense. He has spent time with Charles Lee in Milwaukee and Boston and checks a lot of boxes — defense, three-point shooting, facilitation, and a veteran voice.

Portland may not want to move on from Holiday, but with the acquisition of Ja Morant, they should be open to the idea. It would create more opportunities for Scoot Henderson behind Morant and Damian Lillard, while also unloading on his $34.8M salary.

Russell Westbrook as a backup to Coby White?

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not exactly sure if adding Westbrook is the right type of fit schematically for this team or the right type of veteran for this group to lean on. However, he still plays the game at a respectable level for a guy who will soon turn 38 and is one of the best unrestricted free guards still on the market.

Obviously, with his age and decline over the last handful of years, he'll come at a relatively low price, so money won't be an issue for Charlotte. It'll be more of whether the Hornets think he is the right guy, and for Westbrook, if he wants to come to a franchise that is sort of caught in the middle of a retool.

The one thing this Hornets' roster could use more of is facilitation. If there is one thing Westbrook has always been able to do at an elite level, it's passing the ball. Giving him 20 or so minutes per night allows the Hornets time to develop Christian Anderson Jr. rather than throwing him into the fire right out of the gate.

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