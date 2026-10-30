Score Predictions for Wizards vs. Hornets NBA Cup Game

The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards will face off again tonight. The Hornets earned a tight victory over the Wizards before losing to the Detroit Pistons, but some things have changed.

The Hornets are not getting Kon Knueppel back just yet, but soon. Coby White and Grant Williams remain out. Dennis Schröder is questionable, too. They could be missing several key players tonight.

On the other side, AJ Dybantsa, the number one overall pick in the NBA draft, is back. He made his debut and looked great, which certainly could tip the scales in what was obviously a tight matchup a few days ago.

The Hornets are 3-2 and looking to stay above .500. The Wizards are 2-3 and looking to get back to .500. What gives? Here's what the Hornets on SI staff predicts.

Schuyler Callihan: Wizards 110, Hornets 100

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington gets their revenge and begins Cup play with a 1-0 record. The Hornets have not been incredibly efficient on the offensive end through the first five games of the season, and Brandon Miller is probably due to come back down to earth after three consecutive 30-point performances.

If Dennis Schröder can't go, it's going to give the Wizards a major advantage with Trae Young squaring off with the rookie Christian Anderson Jr. The Hornets play well defensively, but struggle to score again.

Zach Roberts: Wizards 112, Hornets 105

The Hornets are certainly capable of winning this game. They've done well to steal a few wins while seriously shorthanded and playing pretty abysmally on the offensive end. But that luck could run out against a team they barely survived that now has one of the best rookies in the sport available.

If Dennis Schröder doesn't play, things could get ugly on both sides of the ball. Christian Anderson Jr. just isn't there yet. Even if Schröder does play, the Hornets don't have the firepower to keep up with Trae Young, AJ Dybantsa, and Anthony Davis.

There's enough depth to keep it close, and I expect Brandon Miller to keep rolling since he completely dominated this team last time out. It just won't be quite enough in an NBA Cup game, which has been a difficult type of game for the Hornets in recent years.

Mark Livingston: Wizards 109, Hornets 105

Charlotte just beat Washington four days ago, but I have a feeling this one goes the other way. The Hornets are already without Coby White, and Dennis Schröder being questionable could leave them pretty thin at point guard.

Brandon Miller has been playing really well, but beating the same team twice in less than a week isn't always easy, especially with the second one on the road. I think Washington gets a little payback at home and hands Charlotte a close loss.

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